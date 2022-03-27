Manchester, NH — Two separate shooting incidents transpired early morning on Sunday. Manchester Police responded to a report of gunfire near Cedar and Chestnut Street. The caller had heard gunfire and saw two men running from the area.

While officers were investigating the report, they heard gunfire coming from the area of 178 Cedar St. A vehicle was seen leaving the area and led police on a brief pursuit, during which the driver had not only refused to stop but thrown a firearm out of the vehicle. The driver eventually stopped and was identified as 23-year-old Angel Janiel Rivera Calderon.

Calderon was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Operating with a Suspended License. Manchester Detectives conducted an investigation and established probable cause to charge Calderon with seven counts of Felony Reckless Conduct for shooting into an occupied building and a count of Felony Falsifying Physical Evidence for when he discarded his firearm. Calderon was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.

Angel Janiel Rivera Calderon

Investigations into the initial shooting are ongoing, but police were informed that a man entered Elliot Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after the shooting took place. He is still being treated.

“This quick arrest is a testament to the hard work that Manchester Police Officers and Detectives do each and every day,” says Chief Allen Aldenberg. “This case also highlights the high importance this agency places on reducing violent crime in the city.”

Each incident is being investigated separately and if anyone has information about either shooting, they are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or to leave an anonymous tip, call Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.