Batch of mosquitoes tests positive for West Nile virus

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Sometime next year, genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys in an effort to combat persistent insect-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and the Zika virus. The plan approved Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District calls for a pilot project in 2021 involving the striped-legged Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is not native to Florida. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire health officials have identified the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for the West Nile virus this season.

The batch was found recently in Manchester, New Hampshire.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans from the bite of an infected mosquito. State Epidemiologist Ben Chan said the best way to prevent it and other mosquito-transmitted infections is to use insect repellent, avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and remove any standing water from around the home.

The virus was first identified in New Hampshire in August 2000. The most recent case was in an adult in 2017.