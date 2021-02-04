Body of skier recovered after Mount Washington avalanche

FILE – In this March 24, 2019 file photo, skiers ride a chair lift into a bank of fog at Colorado’s Beaver Creek Resort. Resorts are trying to figure out how to safely reopen and are asking guests to embrace a new normal while skiing and snowboarding amid a pandemic. That could mean wearing face masks, standing 6 feet apart in lift lines, no dine-in service, riding lifts only with your group and no large gatherings for an apres drink. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says the body of a missing backcountry skier has been recovered after rescuers dug 13 feet following an avalanche on Mount Washington.

The skier, whose name hasn’t been released, was reported missing by his friends Tuesday night. His vehicle was found Wednesday morning in the snow-filled Ammonoosuc Ravine parking lot. Rescuers hiked up into the ravine, despite potential avalanche danger, in an effort to find the skier.

They detected an avalanche beacon tracking device signal after several hours and dug through packed snow and debris before they found the skier’s body.