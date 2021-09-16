Sister of missing New Hampshire woman awaits testing of newly discovered bone fragments

A woman is paying close attention to the recent discovery of human bone fragments near Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

Julie Murray is the sister of Maura Murray, a college student who disappeared in North Haverhill in 2004. It’s believed Murray crashed her car on the night of February 9, 2004. She was never seen again.

Julie Murray said she learned about the bones a little over a week ago from a source involved in the discovery. Testing is currently being done on the bone fragments.

“It was only 25 miles from where her car was found, so pretty close,” Julie Murray said. “Another reason my whole family is familiar with Loon Mountain — I have been there with my family and Maura.”

The New Hampshire State Police did not respond to a request for comment.