Charter school money approved in New Hampshire legislative turnaround

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire legislative committee, now led by Republicans, has voted to accept funding from a $46 million federal grant to expand the number of charter schools in the state, a turnaround from last year’s vote when Democrats held the majority.

The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted for a $10 million installment on Friday. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said the grant will focus on at-risk students. His department was awarded the grant in August 2019, but it was rejected. Democrats say New Hampshire needs to support its existing traditional public schools and charter schools first.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said commonsense has prevailed, and the kids won.