One dead, five injured after apartment fire in Colebrook, New Hampshire

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a deadly fire in Colebrook that killed one and left five others injured.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started in an apartment building on Main Street shortly before 7:30 Sunday morning. Crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke pouring from the building. After extinguishing the blaze, crews found one person dead inside. The victim had not yet been identified Sunday night, but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Concord.

Firefighters rescued six people from a porch roof and also helped another person who fell from that same roof. The extent of the injuries to the five survivors that were hurt was unclear Sunday night, and there was also no indication of a possible cause.