New Hampshire committee blocks introduction of bill targeting hate speech

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House Rules Committee has blocked the introduction of late legislation targeting a newly elected Republican lawmaker who shared content from a neo-Nazi website on social media.

Rep. Dawn Johnson, of Laconia, recently shared a Daily Stormer article many Democrats and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu criticized as racist and anti-Semitic. Without saying whether she agreed with the content, Johnson later apologized and said she removed the link “as it came from a source I do not agree with.”

In response, House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing sought to expand the state’s legislative ethics law to include hate speech but the Rules Committee rejected his request to introduce the bill.