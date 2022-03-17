Manchester, NH — An investigation into a child abuse case has led to additional charges against 31-year-old Jessica Laferriere and 33-year-old Felipe Monteiro. Laferriere had initially been arrested after a child that was in her care had been brought to a hospital with significant bruising.

Upon further investigation, police now believe that Laferriere had been assaulting children in her care on multiple occasions. Police determined that all of the assaults occurred in Manchester and that they occurred over the course of a year.

Police believe that Monteiro had known about the assaults, but never reported him. Monteiro is facing numerous counts of Falsifying Evidence, Violating the Child Protection Act, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Laferriere faces 11 counts of Second Degree Assault, as well as 2 counts of Falsifying Evidence, 5 counts of Criminal Threatening, and 15 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.