A Croydon, New Hampshire man who tried to cut the town’s school budget by more than half earlier this year has resigned from the Croydon Selectboard.

According to the Valley News, Ian Underwood moved to Croydon in 2007 as part of the Free State Project, a libertarian political group. He was frequently criticized for his political views. The newspaper reports that he once equated public education funding to holding taxpayers for ransom.

At Croydon’s town meeting in March, Underwood moved to slash the 2022-’23 school budget for the town from $1,700,000 to $800,000. Voters at the sparsely-attended meeting passed it. The decision led to anger in the community, and a June re-vote overturned it.