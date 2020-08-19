Dartmouth limits student travel to handful of towns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College students will barely be able to venture off campus when they return this fall.

According to the latest travel restrictions, undergraduate students will not be permitted to travel beyond the local area, which is defined as the towns of Hanover, Enfield, Lebanon, Lyme, and West Lebanon in New Hampshire, and Norwich and Hartford in Vermont.

Graduate students, faculty and staff have more leeway. But those traveling outside New England, even for day trips, will be prohibited from accessing campus buildings for 14 days after they return.