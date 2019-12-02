Closings
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to visit Hanover, NH

New Hampshire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has held dozens of campaign events in New Hampshire so far, but his next trip will include a town hall meeting in Hanover.

His campaign says on Facebook that the event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Hanover Parks & Rec building on Lebanon Street. Yang will be traveling to Hanover from Keene, where he’s scheduled to be at 4:00 tomorrow afternoon.

The Hanover town hall will be a rare event in our region for the 44-year-old New York City-based entrepreneur and attorney. So far, Yang’s signature policy proposal has been a $1,000-per-month universal basic income for every American adult. He calls the measure ‘the Freedom Dividend’.

