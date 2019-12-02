Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to visit Hanover, NH

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has held dozens of campaign events in New Hampshire so far, but his next trip will include a town hall meeting in Hanover.

His campaign says on Facebook that the event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Hanover Parks & Rec building on Lebanon Street. Yang will be traveling to Hanover from Keene, where he’s scheduled to be at 4:00 tomorrow afternoon.

The Hanover town hall will be a rare event in our region for the 44-year-old New York City-based entrepreneur and attorney. So far, Yang’s signature policy proposal has been a $1,000-per-month universal basic income for every American adult. He calls the measure ‘the Freedom Dividend’.