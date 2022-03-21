Manchester, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside an apartment at around 1:15 am at 137 Orange Street. Officers report that a man known to the victims forced his way into the apartment and immediately opened fire. The victims inside scattered and one man jumped through a second-floor glass window and suffered serious injuries. A dog was shot and killed.

The injured man was located on Myrtle St. and taken to the hospital but the intruder fled the scene. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. To remain anonymous, call Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.