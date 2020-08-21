Driver in New Hampshire hits two pedestrians

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a driver in New Hampshire has hit two pedestrians, injuring one seriously.

Manchester police arrested 25-year-old Gabriel Camilo Baptiste, of Manchester, following the crash Thursday evening. Police say a 52-year-old Manchester man suffered life-threatening injuries to his head and a 42-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Baptiste was taken into custody at the scene and charged with driving while a habitual offender. A number could not be found for Baptiste and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police did not release the names of the pedestrians nor provide an update of their condition.

