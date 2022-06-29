The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced a probable case of monkeypox has been identified. The case was discovered in a patient of Rochester County, and the CDC is now conducting confirmatory testing.

Monkeypox is a rare disease related to smallpox, and so far, the CDC has identified 224 cases across the U.S. Symptoms include fever, headache, exhaustion, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, and swollen lymph nodes, however, symptoms are usually mild. A noticeable symptom is a skin rash or skin spots, and people with the virus are considered contagious until all skin lesions have scabbed over and fallen off the skin.

Transmission of the virus usually requires close interaction with a symptomatic person.

“The first probable case of monkeypox in New Hampshire has been identified. While this is a concerning development, the risk to the general public is very low,” said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, DHHS Chief Medical Officer. “We are investigating this situation to determine whether additional people may have been exposed.”