Five new COVID-19 cases across our region Sunday; no deaths

Vermont has four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday for a statewide total of 981. The Department of Health’s dashboard shows that two of the new patients are in Chittenden County, while Addison County and Orange County each have one. Of the Green Mountain State’s 981 patients, 865 have recovered. Fifty-five Vermonters have died; there were no new deaths Sunday, and there has been just one within the last two weeks.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County has one new patient for a total of 76, and with no new patients, Sullivan County’s total remains at 19. Each county has experienced one death. Granite State health officials say there are three new deaths statewide, bringing New Hampshire to 245. Nearly two-thirds of the state’s 4,651 patients are now feeling better.

In New York, public health leaders in Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County did not release any new information Sunday about how their areas are doing. It was the second day in a row without updates from any of them.