Five-year project to rebuild I-89 bridges in Lebanon, NH kicks off

Road crews in New Hampshire have just started the site work on a lengthy project to rebuild both of the bridges on I-89 that connect Lebanon with Hartford, Vermont.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says major changes won’t be noticeable for at least a year, but the $43.8 million project is expected to take five years to complete. According to the Valley News, the first major piece of it will be to construct temporary travel lanes.

Both bridges over the Connecticut River were built in 1966. They’re also both on the New Hampshire DOT’s ‘red list’, which means they’re inspected twice each year because they’re known to be in poor condition. Most state-owned bridges are only inspected once every two years.