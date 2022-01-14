Concord, NH — Four COVID-19 fixed testing sites will be closed on Saturday due to frigid temperatures. Individuals seeking tests are asked to stay safe and to try and access an indoor testing location.

The four site locations are:

Claremont Testing Site at the River Valley Community College, 1 College Place, Claremont, NH 03743

Manchester Testing Site at JFK Colosseum, 303 Beech Street, Manchester, NH 03103

Nashua Testing Site, 25 Crown Street, Nashua, NH 03060

Newington Testing Site at the Fox Run Mall, 50 Fox Run Road, Newington, NH 03801

The sites are expected to return to normal operations on Sunday, January 16.

To find PCR testing locations, click here.

For rapid antigen test locations, click here.

Free at-home PCR tests are still available to order through the State of NH. Click here for more info.