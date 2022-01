Concord, NH — Due to single digit temperatures and a real feel of -20 degrees, the outdoor testing sites in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua and Newington will be closed on Tuesday, January 11.

The sites are expected to reopen and resume operations on Wednesday, January 12. Residents seeking testing can visit the government website and search over 100 indoor testing locations.

For PCR test locations, click here.

For rapid antigen test locations, click here.