Manchester, NH — Kelsey Small, the girlfriend of Adam Montgomery, was found dead in a hotel room in Manchester, NH. Manchester Police confirm that Small passed away on March 13 and that the cause of her death is pending, but it does not appear suspicious.

According to an affidavit, Kelsey was found sleeping in a vehicle with Adam when patrol officers made contact with him on December 31. Small had claimed that she was romantically involved with Adam for over a year and that he never talked about his missing daughter, Harmony Montgomery, and that she had no information on where Harmony could be.

Kelsey did not face any charges with Harmony Montgomery’s case.