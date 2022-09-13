Lebanon, NH — It is Primary Day in New Hampshire and Granite Staters have made their way to the polls to choose the candidates they want to represent their party come November.

In the race for a U.S. Senate seat, perceived favorite on the GOP side, Don Bolduc, is trying to overcome a late push by State Senate President Chuck Morse, who is endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu. Both are vying to take on incumbent Maggie Hassan, who is projected to win the Democratic nomination over Paul Krautmann.

There are a number of other state decisions that are taking place including who will face off in the Governor’s race in November, as Gov. Chris Sununu is running for reelection. A number of Republicans are also running to unseat U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, who is running unopposed.

Some voters in Lebanon say they are taking the election seriously and have their eyes on the U.S. Senate race.

“As someone who participates in the government, I should be able to have a say in how government is run,” said Lebanon resident Brian Stefanski. “They are giving more access to people across the country and within our state of New Hampshire, so my focus has been on Maggie Hassan.”

Pollworkers say the turnout has been a little less than expected, as less than 600 of the over 3,000 registered voters in Ward 2 have shown up.