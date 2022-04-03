Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu mocked former President Donald Trump‘s sanity at a political roast Saturday night, according to various national media outlets.

Sununu made the remarks at the annual spring dinner put on by the Gridiron Club, a private club in Washington D.C. of journalists that are based in the nation’s capital. Prominent political leaders from both major parties traditionally use the dinner to poke fun at themselves and each other.

Sununu did that as well, talking about members of both parties as well as himself. However, the governor reportedly said of Trump, “He’s crazy!” with an obscenity added to the sentence.

“I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution,” Sununu reportedly said, “but I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out!”

The governor added that when the then-President once visited the Granite State for a political rally, he was astonished to watch Trump spend nearly the entire car ride from the airport to the rally venue obsessing over his poll numbers.

Neither Trump nor President Joe Biden attended the dinner.