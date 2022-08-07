GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned has re-opened after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort.

The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned July 20 in a power struggle with the Gunstock Area Commission, a five-member body appointed by Belknap County lawmakers. They said they would return if two commission members stepped down.

One of the members resigned a week ago Friday. Lawmakers also accepted the resignation of a second member during an emergency meeting Monday night. The resort opened again on Thursday.