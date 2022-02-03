Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new Inclement Weather Closure Plan for the seven outdoor fixed testing sites.

Starting immediately, the outdoor testing sites will align with local school systems from Monday through Fridays. If a municipal school district where a testing site is located closes school due to inclement weather, the testing site will also close down for that day.

During weekends, the Department of Safety and the DHHS will work with the National Weather Service to make decisions on closure depending on inclement weather.

The fixed testing site locations: