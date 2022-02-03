Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new Inclement Weather Closure Plan for the seven outdoor fixed testing sites.
Starting immediately, the outdoor testing sites will align with local school systems from Monday through Fridays. If a municipal school district where a testing site is located closes school due to inclement weather, the testing site will also close down for that day.
During weekends, the Department of Safety and the DHHS will work with the National Weather Service to make decisions on closure depending on inclement weather.
Click here for more info.
The fixed testing site locations:
- Belmont Testing Site: 96 Daniel Webster Highway, Belmont, NH 03220
- Claremont Testing Site: River Valley Community College, 1 College Place, Claremont, NH 03743
- Keene Testing Site: 62 Maple Ave, Keene, NH 03431
- Lincoln Testing Site: Whale’s Tale Water Park, 481 Daniel Webster Highway, Lincoln, NH 03251
- Manchester Testing Site: JFK Colosseum, 303 Beech Street, Manchester, NH 03103
- Nashua Testing Site: 25 Crown Street, Nashua, NH 03060
- Newington Testing Site: Fox Run Mall, 50 Fox Run Road, Newington, NH 03801