Manchester, NH — At around 12:20 am on Sunday, New Hampshire law enforcement responded to a report of domestic violence assault in a parking lot near Rite Aid at 270 Mammoth Road. Manchester Police officers arrived on the scene and located an injured female walking away from a parked gray Toyota RAV4. Police talked to an armed male who was still in the car and an hour and a half standoff ensued after the man refused to submit to arrest.

The adult man, Adnan Husejnovic (33) of Manchester, was shot at around 2:05 am. An autopsy was scheduled to determine his cause and manner of death.

Investigations show that four Manchester Police officers and two New Hampshire state troopers fired weapons. Investigators will be reviewing body cameras with footage, in addition to cruiser cameras and other footage of the incident.