Manchester, NH — Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery is behind bars. Montgomery was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a dispositional conference regarding charges of perjury but failed to appear.

A warrant was issued by the Superior Court and Montgomery was arrested at her residence in Manchester on Friday afternoon. She will be held until next week for a hearing.

Montgomery has been accused of collecting food stamp benefits for more than a year on behalf of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared more than two years ago. Kayla Montgomery allegedly collected an extra $1,500 through June 2021 even though she last saw Harmony in November 2019.

Investigations into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance are ongoing and police believe that she was murdered in early December 2019.