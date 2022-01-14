Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are still searching for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in October 2019, but wasn’t reported missing until December 31, 2021.

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested earlier this month on charges related to her disappearance. He is accused of felony second-degree assault, interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Meanwhile, Harmony’s great-uncle, Kevin Montgomery, says the past few weeks have been “a nightmare.”

“What do I make of all this?” he said. “This is horrendous. This could have been stopped.”

Kevin says he had a very close relationship with his nephew, Adam Montgomery. But he says he hasn’t spoken to Adam since he cut ties with the family three years ago.

“From the age of five all the way until 2019, we were close,” Kevin Montgomery said. “We grew up in the same household. It was more like an older brother to a little brother, not uncle and nephew. We had a good relationship, we did.”

According to a police affidavit, Kevin called New Hampshire’s Department of Children, Youth and Families after he says he saw Harmony with a black eye. Now, Kevin is focused on finding Harmony and praises police and the community for their efforts.

Manchester Police say the reward for finding Harmony is up to $112,000 with recent pledges from Kansas and Georgia.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Alderberg says his team is “determined” to find Harmony. The department has received more than 300 tips in Harmony’s case and are following up on all of them. Billboards, posters and videos at gas pumps are also spreading the word in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Kevin Montgomery said he’s doing “everything I can to keep her story out there, and still work and still take care of my son. I just can’t stop. My body wants to give up, but my heart won’t let me,” said Kevin.

Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, is scheduled to be arraigned on welfare fraud charges January 24. She and Adam Montgomery remain behind bars.