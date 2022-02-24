LEBENON, NH – The Lebanon City Police Department is asking for the community to answer a brief survey.

The “Community Survey on Public Safety and Law Enforcement” survey results will help identify department priorities. The results will also help develop strategies for enhancing public safety and police-community relations.

Lebanon Police Department says the survey will take around five minutes to complete, and they are encouraging the community to answer as many questions as possible. They also say that all answers are completely confidential.

This survey can be found here and will remain open until Friday, March 25, 2022.