Manchester, NH — Earlier this month, Manchester Police received a report from a pet owner that her Rottweiler puppy had been taken from her third-floor porch on Orange Street. Allegedly, the owner saw an unknown male around the property, and when she went to check on her puppy, she saw the same male running down the stairs with the puppy.

The man jumped a fence and the owner lost sight of him, however, the dog was later found in an alley off of Union Street unharmed. Police were able to obtain surveillance video and identified the suspect as 20-year-old Justin LaClair of Manchester. Police also learned that the suspect had hid the sweatshirt that he was wearing during the theft.

LaClair was arrested on Tuesday and is being charged with Felony Theft by Unauthorized Taking and Falsifying Evidence. LaClair was released on a $500 unsecured bond and will have a hearing at a later point in time.