Man arrested in shooting of teen brought back to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a New Hampshire man who was arrested in Massachusetts in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old has been brought back to New Hampshire.

Police said Jaden Connor was shot July 14 outside the Manchester home of 21-year-old Isaiah Rivera-Perez. Rivera-Perez was arrested last week in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, where he was staying with a relative, police said.

He waived extradition and was brought back to New Hampshire. Isaiah Rivera-Perez will remain in custody on the charge of second-degree murder in Connor’s death.

His arraignment on that charge is scheduled for Aug. 20. It wasn’t immediately known if Rivera-Perez had a lawyer.