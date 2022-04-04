Claremont, NH — In late March, the Newport Police Department alerted the Claremont Police Department’s Detective Division that an adult male had been communicating with a child under the age of 16 on social media. The male knew about the child’s age and expressed a desire to engage in a sexual relationship.

Members of the Newport Police Department, the Claremont Police Department, and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force intercepted the man when he walking to the location where he had arranged to meet the child. The suspect, 42-year-old Michael Franklin of Claremont, was arrested without incident and will be arraigned on Tuesday in Sullivan County Superior Court.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blewitt of the Claremont Police Department at 603-542-7010.