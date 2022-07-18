Manchester, NH — A male wearing a large metal chain was reported to be disorderly and allegedly stole drinks from the 7-Eleven at 242 Beech Street on Sunday evening. Manchester police were able to locate the suspect, 20-year-old Gabriel Wonsang of Claremont, NH, near Silver St. and Maple St.

Wonsang refused to cooperate and instead approached the officers with the intent to attack them with the heavy metal chain. He threw a punch at an officer and a violent struggle ensued, during which Wonsang continued to assault officers. A Taser was eventually used to subdue him.

Police discovered that the suspect was out on bail from a previous criminal mischief arrest and that he had an active warrant from the Manchester Circuit Court, District Division. Wonsang is being charged with two counts of Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon, 1 count of Resisting Arrest, 3 counts of Simple Assault on a Police Officer, 3 counts of Criminal Mischief, and 1 count of Theft by Unauthorized Taking. He will be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.