Claremont, NH — The Claremont State Police have reported that on Friday at approximately 1:30 pm, a man had attempted to lure a child into a utility van around the area of Monadnock Place and Chestnut Street.

The suspect is described to be a white male, wearing a black hat and sun glasses and was seen driving a white colored van with green lettering on the side. The van also appears to have ladders on the roof.

Individuals who either witnessed the event or has information is asked to contact Officer Spencer or Officer Bell at 603-542-9538. Those who wish to make reports anonymously can call the anonymous tip line at 603-542-7026 ext. 1234.