Man charged with setting fire at New Hampshire police station lobby

Police say a man who was released on bail at a New Hampshire police station lobby lit a box of tissues on fire and poured hand sanitizer on it to fuel the flames.

Lebanon police said the Bradford, Vermont, man had been released Thursday following a theft arrest. Police said he took a lighter from his backpack, walked over to the dispatch window, and set the tissue box on fire. An officer pushed him out of the way and attempted to stomp out the flames, but his boot and pant leg caught fire.

Police said the man then threw the bottle of sanitizer at him and another officer. The man was charged with arson.