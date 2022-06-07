Nashua, NH — The Nashua Police Department received multiple 911 calls from residents at 4 Marshall Street early Tuesday morning. Responding officers found 32-year-old Evangelos Ioannou in the hallway of the third floor. Ioannou had sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the suspect, 31-year-old Joshua Shea of Nashua, on a charge of Second-Degree Murder. Shea will be arraigned by the Hillsborough County Superior Court — Southern District on Wednesday.

Investigations into the death are ongoing, and anyone who interacted with Shea on Monday or Tuesday is encouraged to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500 or to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.