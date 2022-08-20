UPDATE: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police now say the victim was Victor Rosado-Rosario, 19, of Methuen, Massaschusetts. They’re still investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

———-

New Hampshire State Police are trying to determine what led up to an apparent drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol.

An unnamed man went underwater shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday and didn’t return to the surface. Other swimmers found him and brought him to shore, but he couldn’t be revived with CPR. First responders declared him dead at about 1:00.

The man’s name is being withheld until after his family can be notified. If you were at Profile Falls at the time, investigators are asking you to call the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol at (603) 227-2112.