Manchester, NH — On Thursday, Manchester Police tried to take a wanted suspect into custody, however, when the suspect, 49-year-old Jorge Guzman Alvarado saw the officers, he ran and jumped into the Merrimack River.

Alvarado was able to get inside a drainage pipe and stayed there while authorities worked to get him out. He eventually climbed out and was taken to a local hospital. Alvarado had an active warrant out of Bedford, but more charges are likely.