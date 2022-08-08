Lebanon, NH — On Sunday night, Officer Emily Winslow of the Lebanon Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Route 120. It was discovered that the two occupants of the car had outstanding warrants. One of the suspects, 40-year-old Daniel Bibbee of West Lebanon attempted to flee on foot and struck Officer Winslow in the face during the pursuit. Bibbee was subsequently tased and taken into custody.

Bibbee was discovered to have approximately 300 bags of heroin on his person. The other passenger, 27-year-old Floyd Tetreault of West Lebanon was arrested on the warrant and held without bail at the Grafton County House of Corrections.

Bibbee is being charged with Possession of Heroin, Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest, and is being held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.