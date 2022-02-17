Manchester, NH — 40-year-old Phil Perez was arrested Wednesday in connection to a theft at Puritan Backroom restaurant on January 23.

Surveillance cameras captured a red van backing up to the service area of Puritan Backroom early morning on January 23. The driver got out and took out a hose from the van and inserted it into the business’s oil receptacle where used cooking oil is stored. An unknown amount of oil was siphoned from the container.

Cooking oil is usually stored by restaurants so that biofuel companies can pick it up since it is recyclable. Large quantities of used cooking oil can be valuable.

Police conducting the investigation was eventually able to identify Perez and charged him with Theft by Unauthorized Taking. Investigations are ongoing and Manchester Police are asking for anyone who saw a red van with a temporary paper plate parked near restaurants to contact them at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Multiple cooking oil thefts have taken place in Manchester since November and the incidents are still being investigated.