Manchester, NH — On Monday, the Manchester Police Department received a report that 38-year-old James Albert of Manchester had robbed a woman that he knew and was driving her around in a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle but as they approached Albert, he fled the scene, hitting a cruiser and another parked car in the process.

The car then got stuck in the snow, at which point Albert got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. A police K-9 located Albert hiding in nearby woods and he was arrested. Albert was found to have outstanding warrants and is being charged with Unarmed Robbery, Receiving Stolen Property, Disobeying a Police Officer, Reckless Conduct, Conduct After an Accident, Stalking, Resisting Arrest, and Breach of Bail.

The woman was safely located in the car.