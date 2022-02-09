Concord, NH — The Cheshire County Superior Court has sentenced 27-year-old Starlyn Javier Lara Pimental of Roxbury, Massachusetts to serve two to five years in New Hampshire State Prison for executing Grandparent scams that targeted elderly victims.

Investigations reveal that on October 29, 2020, Pimental obtained $18,000 in cash from an elderly victim in Nashua, NH, in a scam where a co-conspirator called the victim and told them their grandchild was in a motor vehicle accident, was arrested, and required $18,000 for the grandchild’s release.

Pimental also attempted to scam another elderly victim out of $32,000 by having a co-conspirator call the victim and telling them their grandchild was in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of another and that they would need to pay a compensation of $32,000. On November 4, 2020, Pimental was caught and arrested by the Keene Police Department.

On August 6, 2021, Pimental pleaded guilty to two class A felony counts of theft by deception for his role in both scams.

In addition to serving time in the New Hampshire State Prison, Pimental was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the Nashua victim, as he had already paid $8,000 in restitution before the sentencing.