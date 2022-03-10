Manchester, NH — On Wednesday, Manchester Police arrested a man in connection to a theft of police equipment that took place on February 15. On February 15, Manchester Police officers went to aid another officer in need in the area of Beech Street and Laurel Street. After the incident was resolved, the officers noticed that the hatch of their police cruiser was open and that a Deftec 40mm single launcher was missing. Officers determined that the lock to the hatch was faulty.

Manchester Police immediately launched an investigation into the theft, which eventually led to the arrest of Joshua Smith. The launcher was also found in Smith’s possession and recovered. Nashua Police assisted in the investigation.