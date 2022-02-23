Manchester, NH — On Tuesday, the Manchester Police Department responded to a report of an ATM theft at Bunny’s Convenience Store at 947 Elm Street. At the store, they found store employees with a man they believed had been fraudulently withdrawing money from the ATM.

The employees claimed that the man, 61-year-old Josif Jokai-Weiss of Germany, had been frequenting the store over the past few weeks and made multiple withdrawals from the ATM. The ATM company had contacted the store and requested thousands of dollars in financial compensation when it was discovered the withdrawals were being made with stolen debit/credit cards and deemed fraudulent.

Jokai-Weiss was arrested for the charge of Felony Theft by Deception and will be arraigned on Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court North.