Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford.

Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries.

Investigators believe Faulkner was driving along the curve of the off-ramp when the motorcycle left the roadway and rolled over, throwing Faulkner off the bike.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Harkonen at (603) 223-8308 or at Ryan.R.Harkonen@dos.nh.gov.