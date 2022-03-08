Manchester, NH — Manchester Police have been responding to several vandalism incidents in the area of Granite Street and West Street over the past week. Several witnesses told police they heard loud bangs on the street and saw someone walking away from a car with a smashed back. Surveillance caught the same individual hitting another parked car with a baseball bat. Another caller reported that Molotov cocktails had been thrown at their vehicles and into their driveway.

Investigations resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Aladin Muminovic of Manchester. Muminovic is being charged with one felony count of Criminal Mischief, three counts of Use of a Molotov Cocktail, and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Mischief.