Man wounded after being shot by New Hampshire trooper

WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) — A 26-year-old man was shot by a New Hampshire State Police trooper during a confrontation outside a Walpole home early Saturday morning, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Saturday.

A state trooper and an officer with the Walpole Police Department both responded to the home shortly after 3 a.m., Formella said in a written statement.

During a brief confrontation outside the home, the trooper fired his weapon. wounding the man identified as Jacob Gasbarro according to the statement.

The Walpole officer did not fire his gun. The man was transported to a local hospital and was being treated for a gunshot wound.

No police were injured.

Formella said an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the trooper’s decision to fire his weapon.

The names of the officers involved in this incident are being withheld pending each officer’s formal interview, according to Formella, who said the interviews should be completed during the coming week.

Once the interviews are complete, the names of the officers will be made public, he said.