Merrimack, NH — An individual sustained serious life-threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike on Tuesday morning.

First responders located a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that had been impaled by a guardrail. The operator, 32-year-old Sean McConnell was found trapped inside the vehicle. Members of the Merrimack Fire Department were able to get McConnell out after they removed the roof from the vehicle. McConnell had sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH.

The crash forced pieces of the guardrail into the northern side of the turnpike, which caused a multi-vehicle pileup.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing but it appears that speed was a factor. New Hampshire State Police are asking witnesses and individuals who passed through the scene with a dash camera to contact Trooper Ryan Hajjar at Ryan.J.Hajjar@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-8760.