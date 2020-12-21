Manchester VA center begins vaccinating health care workers in New Hampshire

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An official at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Manchester New Hampshire says receiving the facility’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is “like having hope delivered.”

Mary Jane Kellermann, chief of pharmacy services, says vaccinations will begin Monday. The facility was among 113 VA medical centers across the nation that were provided with the Moderna vaccine by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Meanwhile, the state veterans home in Tilton continues to face an outbreak of the virus.

As of Thursday, 92 residents and 98 staff had been infected, and 31 people had died.