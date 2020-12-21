Manchester VA center begins vaccinating health care workers in New Hampshire

An official at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Manchester New Hampshire says receiving the facility’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is “like having hope delivered.”
Mary Jane Kellermann, chief of pharmacy services, says vaccinations will begin Monday. The facility was among 113 VA medical centers across the nation that were provided with the Moderna vaccine by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Meanwhile, the state veterans home in Tilton continues to face an outbreak of the virus.
As of Thursday, 92 residents and 98 staff had been infected, and 31 people had died.