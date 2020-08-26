Mink, the black bear, found dead in New Hampshire

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Wildlife officials say, Mink, the black bear known to roam near Lebanon, New Hampshire, has died.

Valley News reports that her body was found Tuesday near the Mascoma River in Lebanon. Wildlife officials were alerted when her tracking collar had not moved for “multiple days.” Hanover Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hinsley, who has observed Mink over the past five years, says that she appeared to have a broken foreleg and that he believes she may have been struck by a vehicle.

Her body was discovered not far from Interstate 89.