Authorities in New Hampshire say a 7-year-old Manchester girl reported missing less than two months ago disappeared shortly after her family was evicted from their home in November 2019.

In an update on the case the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said the missing girl, Harmony Montgomery; her father, Adam Montgomery and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery; and the couple’s two common children were evicted on November 27, 2019.

Multiple people reported seeing Harmony with her father and Kayla Montgomery in the days after the eviction. But, according to police, the last reported sighting of Harmony was between Dec. 6 and Dec 10, 2019, when she was five years old.

At the time, the girl and her family were homeless and living out of cars.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery have been arrested on charges related to her well-being.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was charged with counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody. Kayla Montgomery, 31, was charged with welfare fraud on suspicion of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony at a time when the girl was not living with Kayla and Adam.

The two have pleaded not guilty.

Manchester Police have identified two vehicles they say are related to the case: a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring and a dark blue 2006 Audi S4.

The department is asking anyone with information, in particular anyone who saw or interacted with Adam Montgomery, Kayla Montgomery or the children during the time frame of approximately November 28–December 10, 2019, to call a tip line dedicated to Harmony’s rescue at 603-203-6060.