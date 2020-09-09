Mowers, Negron win New Hampshire GOP primaries, to face Pappas, Kuster

Matt Mowers speaks before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Londonderry, N.H. Mowers is a Republican candidate in the 1st Congressional District in New Hampshire’s Sept. 8, primary election. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Matt Mowers, a former official in Trump’s State Department and a political neophyte has won the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District in New Hampshire and will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November.

Mowers was the favorite after he won a coveted endorsement from the president in June. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a freshman lawmaker running for his second term, was running unopposed.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, seeking her fifth term, won her race. She faces Steve Negron, who owns a defense engineering and consulting company in Nashua, in rematch of their 2018 race. Negron beat Lynne Blankenbeker, a combat nurse and Navy Reserve captain in the Republican primary.